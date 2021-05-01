Lady Wolves' tennis team takes third in own tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Behind a championship finish from Grace Bryant and a runner-up effort from Olivia Stobbe, the Shawnee High School girls' tennis team claimed third place Friday in its own NGB Invitational at the Paul Duffield Tennis Center.

Stillwater and Edmond Santa Fe finished first and second respectively in the 16-team field.

Bryant, the top seed, drew a first-round bye. She then defeated Byng's Emma Underwood, 6-3, 6-3. Then in the semifinals, she knocked off Carl Albert's Rylee Reese, 6-0, 6-1 before claiming a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Edmond Santa Fe's Jenna Lucas, 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe opened play with a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Choctaw's Bree Mosshammer. She followed that up with a 6-2, 6-0 victory overt Byng's Hope Rice. Stobbe then upended McAlester's Lexi Zurobets in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-3. However in the finals. Stillwater's Lauren Sutton was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Stobbe.

Shawnee had a fifth and a sixth-place finish in double play.

At No. 1 doubles, the Lady Wolves' combo of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper took fifth after posting a 3-1 record in the tournament. Diamond and Looper downed the Durant tandem of Smith and J. Wood by a 6-2, 7-5 count in the opening round. The Stillwater duo of Edwards and Leffingwell earned a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Diamond and Looper in the next round. Diamond and Looper then bounced back with two straight wins – 7-6, 6-3 over Carl Albert's Toney and Toney and Seminole's Baker and King, 3-6, 6-4 (10-6).

Shawnee's No. 2 doubles combo of Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters settled for sixth place and a 2-2 record. The Jordan-Peters tandem launched play with a 6-1, 6-0 rout of Lawton Ike's Brown and Kester. Durant's Lamb and Rogers then picked up a 7-6, 6-3 decision over Jordan and Peters. In the next round, Jordan and Peters defeated the Henryetta duo of Smith and Thomas, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3). Canfield and Porter, of Seminole, knocked off Jordan and Peters, 6-4, 7-6.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to participate in regionals on Monday.