NRC softballers make state tournament

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SULPHUR —Third-seeded North Rock Creek recorded Class 5A slow-pitch regional victories over second-seeded Cache, 6-4, and fourth-seeded Plainview, 15-11, Friday to earn a state tournament berth.

The 5A state tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday at the FireLake Softball Fields.

NRC 6, Cache 4

The Cougars cracked three home runs, accounting for all six of their runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, leadoff batter Jayden Haney singled to center, Hannah Earlywine reached base on an error and Caty Baack swatted a three-run shot to center for a 3-0 lead.

Lydia VanAntwerp led off the second inning with a HR to center, making it 4-0.

After Cache countered with a 3-spot in the top of the third, Earlywine’s two-run roundtripper to right upped the margin to 6-3. Haney singled to right field prior to the HR.

Cache concluded the scoring with a single run in the fifth in the 6 1/2-inning contest.

NRC prevailed despite being outhit 7-6 and being credited with six errors.

Haney was NRC’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Cache, which drew just one walk, stranded seven baserunners. NRC left only four runners on base.

NRC 15, Plainview 11

It was a hitting fiesta as NRC finished with 20 and Plainview had 16.

Earlywine led the roundtripper derby with two. She drove in three runs and scored four times.

Olivia VanAntwerp homered, doubled, had three RBIs and scored twice.

Kate Larson, the four-hole hitter, was 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. Haley Hacker posted two hits and had three runs batted in. Tracelee Burdine offered two singles.

NRC scored in five of the seven innings, including a six-run third. Plainview, which posted one home run and five doubles, also scored in five innings.

The victors stranded 11 baserunners.