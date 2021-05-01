Prague divides district doubleheader with Keys

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KEYS - It was a 1-1 start to district play for the Prague Red Devils as they split a doubleheader with Keys Parkhill on Friday.

Prague earned a 15-11 victory and suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Keys.

Keys 5, Prague 1 (Game 1)

Prague averted a shutout when a Trip Davis groundout drove in Kyler Kinslow in the top of the seventh inning.

Prague mustered only four hits, all singles. The Red Devils made four errors, leading to three unearned runs off Davis.

Davis, in a six-inning pitching stint, surrendered four hits — a double and three singles — while registering 11 strikeouts. Davis walked six while throwing 119 pitches.

Singling for the Red Devils were Connor Davis, Zack Grooms, Trip Davis and Kinslow.

Keys didn’t commit an error and stranded six runners. Prague left eight runners on base.

Prague 15, Keys 11 (Game 2)

Despite scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Red Devils trailed 10-7 going into the last of the fourth. Prague rebounded with eight runs to assume a 15-10 lead after 4 and Keys netted just one run the final three innings.

In the seven-run first, Prague combined four singles with three walks and two dropped third strikes.

Prague outhit Keys 10-7 but committed four errors. Keys converted those errors into four unearned runs.

Trip Davis went 3-for-4 at the plate (all singles). He drove in three runs, one on a sacrifice fly, and scored twice.

Cade Anderson added two singles for the Red Devils.

Prague starting pitcher Ethan Rich gave up 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits in four innings. Rich fanned three and walked three.

Brayden Davis, who hurled the final three innings, was touched for only one hit, whiffed one and walked three.