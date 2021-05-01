Shawnee’s Rogers three-hits Guthrie

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GUTHRIE — Pitcher Kasen Rogers silenced Guthrie’s offense and also collected two hits as Shawnee blitzed Guthrie 11-2 Friday.

Rogers permitted just three hits — a double and two singles – in five innings as Shawnee improved its record to 21-13.

The game was stopped on the run rule after five innings.

Rogers displayed quality control with no walks and seven strikeouts. He threw 69 pitches, 46 of which were strikes. Guthrie stranded only one runner.

Shawnee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Koby Mitchell delivered a two-run double and Landon Steele had a run-scoring single.

With two outs in the second, Bauer Brittain doubled and scored on Krew Taylor’s single. Taylor stole second and scored on an error by the pitcher.

Shawnee’s advantage went to 9-0 with four runs in the third. Easton Odell fashioned a RBI double, Cade Chamblin had a two-run single and Rogers ripped a run-scoring two-bagger.

All four runs came with two outs.

The Wolves closed out their scoring in the fifth. Consecutive singles by Odell, Chamblin and Rogers produced one run and Shawnee’s final run came on a double play.

Shawnee amassed 12 hits, including a Brittain triple.

Brittain, Taylor, Odell and Chamblin each scored twice.

Shawnee didn’t commit an error.