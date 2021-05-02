Asher headed to Class B State Baseball Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DRUMMOND – Trent Smith's RBI double broke a 4-all deadlock in the fourth as the fourth-ranked Asher Indians picked up four more runs in the sixth in defeating Drummond 9-4 and capturing a Class B regional championship on Saturday.

The victory advances Asher (22-8) to the Class B State Tournament which begins Thursday at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

The Indians racked up nine hits with Smith, Mike McDonald and Garrett Leba collecting two apiece.

Starter Tahlan Hamilton pitched the first six innings for the victory as he allowed seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven. All four runs scored off him were unearned. Devon Lamb worked the seventh and gave up one hit while striking out two.

Asher trailed 4-1 through 2 ½ innings but scored three in the bottom of the third off Smith's first run-scoring double, McDonald's RBI single and Ryan Reeser's fielder's choice RBI to tie it at 4-4.

The Indians went up for good on Smith's second RBI double.

Then Asher pulled away with the four-run sixth, highlighted by Conner Thompson's run-scoring single and McDonald's two-run triple. McDonald also scored off an error.

Smith finished 2-for-3 with the two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. McDonald ended up 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored and Leba was 2-for-3 with a double and four runs scored. Hamilton and Thompson were each 1-for-3 with one RBI as Hamilton's hit went for a double.