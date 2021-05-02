Coweta tops Shawnee in suspended game

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

A suspended game became an extended contest Saturday for the Shawnee Wolves.

Unfortunately for Shawnee it resulted in a loss as Coweta topped the Wolves 7-3 in nine innings for a district title at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

The game was started on April 13 as the two teams were tied at 2-2 when play was stopped in the top of the fourth due to lightning and storms.

The game was finally resumed on Saturday with the Tigers batting with one out and a runner on second base in the top of the fourth.

Coweta managed to push that run across the plate, after Liam Taylor singled to put runners at the corners and Logan Vaughan singled through the right side of the infield to make it 3-2.

That was the only run of the day scored off Shawnee pitcher Bauer Brittain, who started the day on the mound, and was solid through 4 2/3 innings. Brittain allowed just four hits and struck out six in his stint. Three walks were issued during that span. However, two were intentional before Brittain exited from his mound duties.

Rylen Janda started the game on the hill for the Wolves on April 13.

Shawnee tied the game at 3-all in the fifth when Brittain led off with a walk and advanced to second after Krew Taylor drew a walk. A balk then moved up both runners before Koby Mitchell's sacrifice fly to right field scored Gunner Head, courtesy running for Brittain.

The two teams remained deadlocked until the ninth when two walks and a single off reliever Zane Wilson set the stage for Conor Taylor's sacrifice fly to center for the go-ahead score. Coweta went on to pick up three more scores.

For the Wolves, Kasen Rogers had a 4-for-5 effort. Creed Muirhead ended up 2-for-4. Krew Taylor had Shawnee's only other hit in the game, which came in the first inning on April 13.

Gunner McCullough got the win for the Tigers as he struck out six, walked three and surrendered just four hits. McCullough was not the original starter on April 13.