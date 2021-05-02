Dale downs Latta in Friday baseball contest

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – The Dale Pirates, behind a six-run fourth inning, rallied from a 6-3 deficit to down the Latta Panthers 13-8 on Friday.

Ike Shirey doubled three times while going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Cade McQuain and Cade Capps each finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs as McQuain also doubled one time as Dale piled up 11 hits.

Dayton Forysythe got the pitching victory in relief of the starter Carson Hunt. Forsythe worked the final four frames and surrendered just one hit and two walks while striking out eight. Only one of the two Latta runs scored off Forsythe was earned.

Trailing 6-3, the Pirates got rolling in the fourth. Cole Capps' sacrifice fly pulled Dale within 6-4. Tate Rector drew a bases-loaded walk to clip the deficit to 6-5 and Cade Capps' two-run single put Dale on top for good, 7-6. Conner Kuykendall executed a bunt-single to bring home another score and Dallen Forsythe drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 9-6.

Latta picked up a single run each in the fifth and sixth to pull within 9-8.

However, a four-run bottom of the sixth put the game away. Shirey's two-run double made it 11-8. Dallen Forsythe brought home a run on a 4-3 groundout and McQuain's RBI double capped off the scoring.

The Panthers totaled just five hits in the game.