Shawnee boys host NGB Tennis Tournament

The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team hosted its own NGB Tournament Saturday and had an eighth-place finisher and two consolation title winners.

Shawnee's Will Stewart placed eighth at No. 2 singles. Teammate Aidan Grein took the consolation crown (ninth place) at No. 1 singles while Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner were consolation winners at No. 2 doubles.

Payton Greenwood and Dymire Jones combined for 13th place at No. 1 doubles.

Shawnee had two extra players compete. Ryan Staal finished 14th while Logan Williams was 15th.