Meeker falls at Sand Springs, 6-4

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SAND SPRINGS – A three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth by Sand Springs lifted the Sandites to a 6-4 victory over the Meeker Bulldogs Monday in a tune-up game for regionals.

Meeker, after trailing 3-0 through four innings, scored four in the fifth, only to see Sand Springs score three in the bottom of the sixth off a two-run double and error.

The Bulldogs' four-run fourth was highlighted by a run-scoring single from Gage Powell and an RBI double from Budgie Cameron, who finished 2-for-2 with the one RBI. Meeker's first run came as a result of Kade Brewster being hit by a bases-loaded pitch for an RBI. The Bulldogs' third run came off a double-play groundout.

Ty Gabbert and Braden Harris each finished 1-for-3 and scored a run for Meeker, which totaled five hits.

Brewster, who pitched the final two innings, took the loss after allowing two hits and a pair of walks. Two of the three runs scored off Brewster were earned. Powell started on the mound and worked the first and second innings. Jordan Sellers pitched the third and fourth.

The Bulldogs, 11-17, will participate in the Class 3A regional playoffs in Spiro on Thursday. Meeker will take on host Spiro at 11 a.m. Lindsay and Crossings Christian will follow and do battle at 1:30 p.m. The two winners will then meet at 4 p.m. and the two losers will square off at 6:30 p.m.

The regional continues on Friday and an if-necessary game could possibly be played on Saturday.