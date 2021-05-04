Shawnee's full team qualifies for state tennis tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DUNCAN – The Shawnee High School girls' tennis squad qualified all four of its positions for the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

Olivia Stobbe (No. 1 singles) and Grace Bryant (No. 2 singles) had runner-up finishes as did the No. 1 doubles team of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper and the No. 2 doubles combo of Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters.

The result was a second-place finish for the Lady Wolves in the team standings.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe rolled to victories over El Reno's Janya Graham, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Duncan's Marissa Bumgarner, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals. Lawton Ike's Genevieve Young was a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 winner over Stobbe in the finals.

Bryant, at No. 2 singles, downed El Reno's Carlota Monje, 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round. Bryant then defeated Lawton Ike's Hannah Phelps, 6-1, 7-5 in the semifinals. However, Duncan's Alyssa Mitchell topped Bryant 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the title match.

At No. 1 doubles, the Diamond and Looper team was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Altus' Gonzales and Pang, 6-3, 6-4. The Diamond-Looper tandem then beat the Lawton MacArthur combo of Albert and Kenma, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the finals, the Duncan team of Moore and White claimed a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Diamond and Looper.

Jordan and Peters opened play at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over El Renos Terkildsen and Maifield, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. The Jordan-Peters duo downed Altus' Cline and Coffman, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Duncan's Moore and White picked up a 6-4, 6-3 decision over Jordan and Peters in the title matchup.

Shawnee advances to Friday's Class 5A State Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.