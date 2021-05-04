Tecumseh's O'Guinn wins 110-meter hurdles at regionals

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PLAINVIEW – Tecumseh's Anthony O'Guinn won the 110-meter hurdles and the Savages' 3,200-meter relay finished third in the Class 4A Regional Track Meet Saturday at Plainview High School.

O'Guinn clocked in at 15.99 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, which qualified him for state. O'Guinn also had a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.91 seconds.

Tecumseh's 3,200-meter relay team, consisting of Kulson Yates, Hayden McClure, Michael Juhl and Gabe Cardoza, also qualified for state with a time of 8:35.49 for a third-place regional finish.

The Savages also had two fifth-place efforts by Alex Dickinson in the 200-meter dash (23.52) and Hayden McClure in the 800 run (2:06.56).

Girls

Tecumseh's Kenzli Warden finished third in the 200-meter dash (27.29 seconds) and 400 dash (1:02.65) while taking fifth in the long jump (16-0.25). She likely qualified for state in all three events.

The Lady Savages' Emily Hall also qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the shot put (33-4.5) and a fourth-place effort in the discus (96-6.5).

Lexi Horn was sixth in the discus (89-1).