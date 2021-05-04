Wolves to play baseball in three-team regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee Wolves open Class 5A regional baseball play Wednesday in a three-team event at Pryor High School.

Joining Shawnee in the regional are Pryor and Tahlequah.

Pryor, the host and top seed, and Tahlequah will do battle at 1 p.m. Shawnee will then face Tahlequah at 3:30 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., Shawnee and Pryor square off to wrap up the first day of action.

If one team has been eliminated by losing twice after Day 1, the schedule is as follows: remaining teams play at 3:30 p.m. and the if-necessary game will be played at 6 p.m.

If all teams have one loss after Day 1, the two lowest seeds play at 3:30 p.m. and the winner of game 4 plays the highest seeded team.

The Wolves enter the regional with a 21-14 record.

Dale to host 2A

baseball regional

The 23-3 Dale Pirates will host a four-team regional, beginning Thursday.

Dale will take on Pawnee in the opening game at 11 a.m. Minco and Walters will then square off at 1:30 p.m. The winners of the first two games will play at 4 p.m. while the two losers meet at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the first day of play.

Action will continue on Friday and an if-necessary game could be played on Saturday.

Asher to face Tupelo

in Class B State Tourney

The Asher Indians will open play in the Class B State Tournament Thursday against the Tupelo Tigers at 1 p.m. on Palmer Field at Oklahoma City's Dolese Park.

Roff and Boswell will meet in the opening game of the day at 10 a.m. Asher and Tupelo will follow at 1 p.m. Lookeba-Sickles and Red Oak will square off at 4 p.m. New Lima and Varnum will then go head-to-head at 7 p.m.

The tournament will continue Friday with the semifinals at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. at Dolese Park. The championship game will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.