Shawnee boys' tennis team places fourth at Ada

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA – The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team registered a fourth-place finish at the Ada Tournament on Tuesday.

Will Stewart posted a second-place finish at No. 2 singles while Aidan Grein ended up third at No. 1 singles to fuel the Shawnee effort.

The Wolves' No. 2 doubles combination of Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner took seventh place and Shawnee's No. 1 doubles tandem of Payton Greenwood and Dymire James finished eighth.