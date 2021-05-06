Meeker Girls Basketball Camp set for June 21-23

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Meeker Bulldog Basketball Camp for girls will be held June 21-23 at the Meeker High School Gymnasium. The camp is open to girls who will be in grades 3-9 for the 2021-22 school year. Those attending will learn about quick stops/triple threat, ball handling, shooting footwork, offensive and defensive skill development and competitive games will be played. The Meeker Lady Bulldog coaching staff as well as current varsity girls basketball players will be conducting the camp. The registration is $50 and walk-ins are welcome. A camp special includes $10 off your registration fee if you bring another camper who is currently not attending Meeker Public Schools. For more information on the camp, contact Meeker girls' head basketball coach Brady Dukes at 405-306-4179 or email at bdukes@meeker.k12.ok.us.