Wolves go 1-1 in first day of baseball regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRYOR – A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Pryor Tigers to a 5-4 win over the Shawnee Wolves Wednesday in Class 5A regional baseball play.

Earlier in the day, Shawnee, behind the pitching of Brylen Janda, shut out Tahlequah 7-0.

The Wolves were scheduled to play Pryor again on Thursday. Shawnee (22-15) needed to defeat the Tigers twice in order to earn a state tournament berth.

Pryor 5, Shawnee 4 (9 innings)

The Wolves held an 8-6 hitting edge but saw the Tigers tie the game twice – 3-3 in the seventh and 4-4 in the eighth – before picking up the game-winning score in the ninth off the bases-juiced walk.

Kasen Rogers suffered the loss in relief of starter Bauer Brittain, who worked the first seven innings and allowed the three earned runs off four hits with five walks while striking out seven. Rogers worked 1 2/3 innings and allowed the two earned runs off two hits with a pair of walks and one strikeout.

Cade Chamblin and Creed Muirhead each finished 2-for-4 from the plate for Shawnee. Chamblin also drove home two runs off an RBI groundout in the fifth inning and a single in the eighth.

Krew Taylor and Rogers also picked up one RBI apiece for the Wolves.

Landon Steele finished 1-for-2, scored twice and walked once.

Shawnee 7, Tahlequah 0

Janda worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Zane Wilson recorded a strikeout in relief.

The Wolves scored three runs in the first. Muirhead picked up an RBI after drawing a bases-loaded walk. Steele walked with the bases loaded for the second run and Easton Odell drew yet another bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0.

Koby Mitchell's RBI groundout made it 4-0 and the fifth run of the game for Shawnee scored off an error.

Then in the sixth, the Wolves plated two more runs off Mitchell's run-scoring single. Taylor, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the frame, scored off an error for the seventh and final tally.

Rogers finished 2-for-4 from the plate and scored two runs. Taylor was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a walk and Mitchell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.