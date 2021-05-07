Connors State prevails over Seminole State in wild matchup

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Connors State College out-hit Seminole State College 23-13 Thursday to capture a 21-17 offensive free-for-all.

Connors State recorded 11 extra-base hits — four home runs and seven doubles. Carson Foreman registered two home runs, drove in three runs and scored three times. Also homering for the visitors were Grant Randall and Reid Stockman.

Randall, the leadoff hitter, went 4-for-7, including a double. Stockman led Connors State with five runs batted in.

Jonathan Pena went 4-of-7 with a two-bagger and Nollan Koon doubled twice.

Connors State scored in eight of nine innings, including a six-run fourth.

Seminole State, which dropped to 30-13, posted a seven-run first inning and a five-run seventh.

Trojan Cole Plowman was 3-of-4, including a grand slam home run. Plowman knocked in five runs and scored twice.

Also homering for Seminole State were Caden Green and Brock Rodden. Green scored three times and drove in four runs.

Green doubled, as did teammates Carter LaValley and Ty Van Meter. Van Meter and Rodden each scored three times.

Seminole State was the recipient of 13 walks but stranded 12 baserunners.

Connors State left 11 runners on base.