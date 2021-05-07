Pryor ousts Shawnee from regional

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRYOR — Regional No. 1 seed Pryor, after squeaking past Shawnee 5-4 Wednesday, blistered the Wolves 14-1 Thursday.

In concluding Shawnee’s season, Pryor sprinted out of the gate with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The hosts sent 14 batters to the plate with the first seven reaching base. A double, RBI single, double, walk and bases-loaded walk provided a 4-0 lead. Five more runs crossed the plate in the inning on a RBI single, error, sacrifice fly and two-run triple.

Pryor collected 12 hits to three for Shawnee. Pryor was also the recipient of six walks and didn’t commit an error.

Pryor added two runs in the third on two singles and a two-run double, then tacked on three more runs in the fourth, scoring on a two-run single and bases-loaded walk.

Shawnee’s run came in the fourth as Krew Taylor posted a one-out single to left, Koby Mitchell walked and Boston Tully delivered a run-scoring single.

Taylor also recorded a two-out single in the first inning but was stranded at first base.

Shawnee drew just two walks and went down in order in the second, third and fifth innings.

Pryor notched five extra base hits — four doubles and a triple.

Four Shawnee pitchers — starter Daniel Campbell and relievers Zane Wilson, Seth Robertson and Gavin Jenkins — saw action with Campbell absorbing the loss.

The Wolves stranded just three runners.

Shawnee finished the season at 22-16.