Spiro posts regional loss on Meeker

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SPIRO — The Bulldogs of Spiro combined 14 hits with four Meeker errors to register a 12-5 victory in a Class 3A regional clash Thursday.

Spiro, the regional’s No. 1 seed, recorded six unearned runs off Meeker hurler Budgie Cameron.

Cameron, who toiled seven innings, notched seven strikeouts and walked three. Offensively for Meeker, Cameron collected two doubles, one of which scored Caleb Chapman.

Chapman’s three-run double was part of a five-run Meeker second which gave the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead. That was the only inning Meeker scored while Spiro netted a run in the third, six runs in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Meeker’s first run of the second inning came on a bases-loaded walk to Gage Powell.

Spiro committed two errors.