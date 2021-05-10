Dale drills Pawnee for regional championship

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Carson Hunt and Dayton Forsythe combined for a six-inning one hitter Friday as the Dale Pirates locked up a Class 2A state tournament berth with an 11-1 regional championship rout of Pawnee.

Hunt allowed a solo-homer in the first, walked just two and struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings of work. Dayton Forsythe worked the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed no hits and no walks while striking out four.

Cade McQuain and Hunt each clubbed a home run for Dale while Ike Shirey, Cole Capps and Kash VanBrunt collected three hits each. Shirey went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Cole Capps and VanBrunt were each 3-for-4 and scored a run as well.

Tate Rector had a 2-for-2 effort with a triple, two runs batted in and two runs scored as the Pirates pounded out 15 hits in the contest.

After Pawnee picked up its lone run off a solo-shot in the first, Dale countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of that inning off Hunt's two-run homer after Dallen Forsythe drew a walk.

The Pirates then increased the advantage to 5-1 in the second when Shirey singled, stole second and advanced to third on Dallen Forsythe's fly-out. Shirey then scored on a wild pitch. McQuain later hit his two-run homer in the frame.

Dale upped the count to 7-1 in the third after Rector led off with a single, moved to second om a passed ball, reached third on a wild pitch and scored off a wild pitch. Shirey had a single and stole second before scoring off Dallen Forsythe's single.

In the fifth, the Pirates got a run when Connor Kuykendall singled and later scored off Shirey's run-scoring single to make it 8-1.

Then in the sixth, Dale plated three more runs to end the game on the run rule. Rector's two-run triple made it 10-1 and Cade Capps' sacrifice fly concluded the game's scoring.