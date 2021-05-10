Lady Wolves take second at track regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COLLINSVILLE – Kailey Henry won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.27 seconds and the Shawnee High School girls' track team had five second-place efforts in the Class 5A regional on Friday at Collinsville High School.

Henry also had a second-place finish in the 800-meter run after clocking in at 2:30.37.

The Lady Wolves' Kyndal Jenkins placed second in the shot put (34-07.00) and Mirakle Bradshaw tied for second in the high jump (5-00.00).

Two of Shawnee's relay teams – the 4x400 and 4x800 – also registered second-place finishes.

The runner-up 4x400 relay team consisted of Makenna Gardner, Josulyn Brooks, Bradshaw and Henry as they posted a time of 4:17.28. The Lady Wolves' 4x800 combination of Brooks, Ella Swantek, Amaya Martinez and Hallie Wilson clocked in at 11:07.34 for second place.

Third-place finishes for the Lady Wolves went to Anneca Anderson in the shot put (33-10.50) and the 4x100 relay team of Gardner, Tristyn Napier, Madison Crowell and Tatum Sparks (51.84 seconds).

Bradshaw had a fifth-place effort in the 200-meter dash (27.67 seconds).

All of the above Shawnee participants have qualified for state.