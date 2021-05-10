Lady Wolves' tennis squad settles for ninth at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School girls' tennis team settled for a ninth-place finish in the two-day Class 5A State Tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Shawnee's Olivia Stobbe, at No. 1 singles, and Grace Bryant, at No. 2 singles, each registered 3-2 records in the tournament.

Stobbe opened play Friday with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Collinsville's Cara Choate, but fell in the next round to Metro Christian's Ivy Wilson by a 6-0, 6-1 count later in the day. On Saturday, Stobbe rebounded with a 6-1, 6-2 win over her opponent from Lawton MacArthur. Stobbe followed that up with a 6-3, 6-1triumph over Carl Albert's Maybn Shuffield. Erin Kykendall then topped Stobbe, 6-3, 6-4 for sixth place.

Bryant launched play Friday with a 6-0, 6-1 hammering of Lawton MacArthur's Kinsea McAllister. However, Claremore's Kylee Oham knocked off Bryant in the next round. On Saturday, Bryant upended her Piedmont opponent, 6-2, 6-0. Metro Christian's competitor defeated Bryant, 6-2, 6-4. But Bryant bounced back again by downing Heritage Hall's Kali Freymiller, 6-2, 6-0 for seventh place.

Both of Shawnee's doubles teams ended up going 1-2 at state after being eliminated early Saturday.

The Lady Wolves' No. 1 doubles combo of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper won their first match on Friday in three sets over the team from Piedmont, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. However, the tandem from Cascia Hall defeated Diamond and Looper, 6-0, 6-0 later Friday. Then a duo from Metro Christian eliminated the Shawnee pair, 6-2, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, the Shawnee team of Kylie Peters and Anna Jordan rebounded from a first-round loss to the top seed to knock off the tandem from Altus, 6-3, 6-2. Carl Albert's duo then eliminated Peters and Jordan by a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 count on Saturday.