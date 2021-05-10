Meeker falls just short of state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SPIRO – The Meeker Bulldogs fell just short of qualifying for state Friday after dropping a 6-3 decision to Crossings Christian.

Meeker, which lost its Class 3A regional opener to host Spiro Thursday, battled back with two straight victories – a 6-2 victory over Lindsay and a thrilling 8-7 triumph over Spiro.

Friday's loss concluded the Bulldogs' season at 13-19.

Crossings Christian 6, Meeker 3 (Regional Title, Friday)

The Bulldogs held a 13-11 hitting edge, but couldn't overcome Crossings Christian which captured the regional crown.

Cade Patterson had a 3-for-3 performance with a run scored and a walk for Meeker. Gage Powell was 3-for-5 with a run scored and Johnny Butler went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Ty Gabbert ended up with a 2-for-3 effort.

Starting pitcher Kade Brewster pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out five. Five of the six Crossings Christian runs scored off Brewster were earned. Jordan Sellers worked the final 2 1/3 innings in relief and gave up three hits.

Meeker 8, Spiro 7 (Friday)

Brewster stole home in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh as Meeker stunned and eliminated host Spiro.

Brewster reached on an error and advanced to second on Powell's sacrifice bunt. After a walk was issued to Caleb Chapman, Budgie Cameron singled to left, loading the bases. That's set the stage for Brewster's steal of home.

Brewster, Chapman, Cameron and Butler each had two hits as Meeker matched Spiro with 11 hits. Brewster and Chapman each went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brewster, who doubled once, scored three times and drew a walk and Chapman scored once and walked twice. Cameron was also 2-for-3, scored a run and walked once and Butler scored a run in a 2-for-4 outing.

Patterson also doubled once and drove home a pair of runs and Sellers hit a double in a 1-for-3 effort.

Sellers got the pitching victory inworking the final 1 2/3 innings as he allowed two runs (one earned) off four hits with a walk. Powell started on the mound and Brewster made a relief appearance.

Meeker 6, Lindsay 2 (Thursday)

After a shaky first inning, Patterson had a strong pitching effort as the Bulldogs ousted the Lindsay Leopards.

Patterson pitched all seven innings and surrendered the two earned runs off five hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Chapman sparked Meeker's 10-hit attack by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Brewster finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and Powell also knocked in a run in a 1-for-3 outing. Butler scored a pair of runs while going 1-for-2. Ty Gabbert (1-for-2), Braden Harris (1-for-3) and Sellers also scored a run apiece.

The Bulldogs were also helped by three Lindsay errors. Meeker had only one miscue.