Shawnee boys take third at Class 5A track regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

COLLINSVILLE – Three second-place efforts for Shawnee led to a third-place finish in the team standings Friday for the Wolves in the Class 5A regional at Collinsville High School.

Shawnee's Isaiah Willis was second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.16 seconds while teammate Andrew Shepard was runner-up in the 800-meter run after clocking in at 2:05.09.

The Wolves' 4x800 relay team of Eli Wiley, Zander Wood, Alex Porter and Shepard took second place with a time of 8:38.18.

Seven third-place finishes for Shawnee went to four individuals and three relay teams.

Bryson Yates was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds and Demetress Beavers claimed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.94 seconds. Troy Rakestraw was third in the pole vault (11-00.00) and Zane Christopher ended up third in the long jump (19-09.50) for the Wolves.

Shawnee's third-place 4x100 relay combination of Christopher, Yates, McGirt and Beavers clocked in at 44.15 seconds. The Wolves' third-place 4x200 relay of Christopher, Fabian Pineda, Yates and Beavers posted a time of 1:32.99. Shawnee's third-place 4x400 relay team conisted of Yates, Pineda, Beavers and Shepard as they registered a time of 3:35.89.

McGirt finished fourth in the long jump (19-08.00) and Pineda ended up fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.14 seconds).

All of the above have qualified for the Class 5A state meet set for Ardmore.