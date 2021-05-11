Dale to face Hartshorne in first round of state 2A tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dale Pirates will open Class 2A state tournament baseball play against Hartshorne Thursday at 4 p.m. on Palmer Field at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

Coach Eddie Jeffcoat's Pirates bring a 26-3 record into the state tournament.

The Dale-Hartshorne winner will face the Howe-Christian Heritage winner at 2 p.m. Friday at Dolese Park. Other first-round games Thursday include Cashion against Silo at 10 a.m., along with Calera against Oktaha at 1 p.m.

The 2A state championship game is set for 11 a.m., at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field at Shawnee High School.

Shawnee will also serve as the host for all of the Class 4A state tournament games, beginning Thursday and running through Saturday.

The 4A first-round schedule Thursday includes Heritage Hall against Poteau at 10 a.m., Marlow against Berryhille at 1 p.m., Verdigris against Tuttle at 4 p.m. and Ft. Gibson against Kingfisher at 7 p.m.

The 4A semifinals are also set for Friday at Shawnee High School. The championship game will be at 5 p.m. Saturday on Ed Skelton Field.

Shawnee will also host the 3A state title game Saturday at 2 p.m. The first two rounds of the 3A tournament will be conducted at Choctaw High School.