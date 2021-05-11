SPORTS

McLoud's Boyer signs with Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa

Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
McLoud High School basketball player Lexie Boyer (seated center) recently signed a letter-of-intent with Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa. Seated with Lexie are her parents Kevin and Susan Boyer. Standing are: (from left to right) Paul Higdon, Jane Higdon, Rachael Boyer holding Asher Boyer, Ashley Boyer, Tim Boyer and Jimmy Higdon.

McLoud High School basketball player Lexie Boyer recently signed a letter-of-intent with Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.

Boyer averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals as a senior McLoud this past season as she was named to the North Canadian River Valley Conference and the All-66 Conference teams.

She was also named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches All-Region Team and made the All-66 Conference All-Academic Team.