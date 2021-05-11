SPORTS

Shawnee boys qualify for 5A State Tennis Tourney

Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team qualified for state after posting two third-place finishes and two fourth-place efforts at regionals Monday. Pictured left to right are assistant coach Christine Hashberger, Will Stewart, Hyrum Miner, Kelon Chandler, Aidan Grein, Payton Greenwood, Dymire James and coach Dacia Jordan.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team qualified for state at all levels Monday, capturing two third-place efforts and two fourth-place finishes in Class 5A regional play.

Will Stewart placed third at No. 2 singles while Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner took third at No. 2 doubles.

Aidan Grein finished fourth at No. 1 doubles and the No. 1 doubles combo of Payton Greenwood and Dymire James also claimed fourth.

Greenwood and James played a hard-fought, three-hour match to qualify for state.