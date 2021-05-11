Shawnee boys qualify for 5A State Tennis Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team qualified for state at all levels Monday, capturing two third-place efforts and two fourth-place finishes in Class 5A regional play.

Will Stewart placed third at No. 2 singles while Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner took third at No. 2 doubles.

Aidan Grein finished fourth at No. 1 doubles and the No. 1 doubles combo of Payton Greenwood and Dymire James also claimed fourth.

Greenwood and James played a hard-fought, three-hour match to qualify for state.