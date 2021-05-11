Shawnee golfer Fritz third at state after two rounds

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA – Shawnee High School golfer Gus Fritz fired a 1-over-par 72 and followed that up with a 4-over 75 to finish third after two rounds with a 147 Monday at the Class 5A State Golf Tournament at the Meadowbrook Country Club.

The third and final round was set to be played Tuesday.

Fritz was 11 shots off the pace set by Noble's Parker Payne who carved out back-to-back under-par scores of 70 and 66 to end up with a two-round score of 136. Tulsa Kelley's Will Hennessee, the leader after the first round with a 69, slightly cooled a bit with a 72 in the second round to settle for second place with a 141 after two rounds.

Fritz was four strokes better than fourth-place Brady Hirzel of Guthrie. Hirzel had rounds of 73 and 78 to finish with a 151. Duncan's Bryce Carr was fifth through two rounds with a 152 (76-76).

Shawnee teammate Landon Primeaux posted back-to-back rounds of 97 and 91.

There were 75 golfers competing in the event.