Tecumseh's O'Guinn takes third in 110 hurdles

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CATOOSA – Tecumseh High School's Anthony O'Guinn finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.73 at the Class 4A State Track Meet at Catoosa High School last Saturday.

Tecumseh also received a sixth-place finish with an effort of 16-10.25 in the girls' long jump.

The Savages' 4x800 relay team of Kulson Yates, Hayden McClure, Michael Juhl and Gabe Cardoza clocked in at 8:31.92, also for sixth place.

Seminole High School's Charles Barlow took third place in the 400-meter dash in 51.19 seconds.

VanDenBrand, Brannon help fuel

Chandler girls to fifth at 3A state

CATOOSA – Hannah VanDenBrand claimed second place in the 400-meter dash, third in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200 dash in the Class 3A State Track Meet last weekend at Catoosa High School.

VanDenBrand timed in at 1:00.21 in the 400, 12.68 seconds in the 100 and 26.63 seconds in the 200.

Jessie Brannon registered two third-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (16.05 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (48.80 seconds).

Chandler's 4x400 relay team of Bailey Bigbey, Jessie Brannon, VanDenBrand and Leah Brannon took second place after clocking in at 4:10.42.

Meeker High School's Callie Sellers took sixth place in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:44.60.

Bethel High School's Xavier Meier finished fourth in the 400-meter dash (50.58 seconds).

For the Chandler boys, Kaden Jones took second place in the high jump (6-00.00) and Ashton Yates ended up fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.10 seconds).

Earlsboro's Moore takes fourth in 3,200,

sixth in 1,600 in Class A State Meet

CHEROKEE – Earlsboro's Andrew Moore finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run in the Class A State Track Meet at Cherokee High School.

Moore clocked in at 10:55.80 in the 3,200-meter race and 5:00.17 in the 1,600-meter run.