Bison to host Harding in GAC Baseball Tournament opener Friday

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team finished third in the Great American Conference and will host Harding in the 2021 GAC Tournament quarterfinal round Friday at Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. OBU finished the regular season with a 25-14 overall record (22-11, GAC), just one game out of a first-place tie atop the league standings.

It has been a head-turning offensive year for the Bison as seven batters finished with an average over .300. Hector Ruvalcaba led the team with a batting average of .403, while also topping the list in RBIs (44), runs scored (44), home runs (14), total bases (102) and slugging percentage (.761). As a team, the Bison boast an average of .314.

OBU led the GAC in RBIs with 312 – 25 more than second-place Southern Arkansas – and also topped the conference with 83 home runs.

"We're excited to take this group into the postseason," said second-year head coach Chris Cox. "It's a battle tested group, that's answered the bell every time out. The hard work and the adversity they've faced throughout the course of the last year has prepared them for the moment, and we're excited for it all to get going on Friday."

OBU previously defeated Harding in a weekend series back on March 19-20, claiming the Saturday doubleheader 13-5 and 13-8, respectively.