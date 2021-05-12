Shawnee golfer Gus Fritz finishes third at state

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TULSA – Shawnee High School senior Gus Fritz battled through six holes, then went through a four-hour storm delay and ended up locking third place in the Class 5A State Golf Tournament Tuesday at the Meadowbrook Country Club.

After firing back-to-back rounds of 72 and 75 on Monday, Fritz followed that up with a 76 in Tuesday's third and final round to finish with a 223.

“Playing in state is always tough with 36 holes on the first day. It's a grind. The last 18 holes feels like a sprint, but Gus put himself in great position after two rounds,” said Shawnee coach Doug Wells. “He got in six holes and after the four-hour delay, it was a very soggy course. He played pretty well and putted well in tough conditions.”

By virtue of his finish, Fritz qualified for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Golf competition in July.

“He had one of the best rounds of the day (Tuesday), considering the conditions and what he had to deal with. I was proud of the way he stayed focused,” Wells said.

Shawnee sophomore Landon Primeaux recorded a 105 in his final round after shooting a 97 and 91 on Monday.

Noble's Parker Payne won the event after firing a 75 on Tuesday. His first-round scores were 70 and 66 as he ended up with a three-round score of 211. Tulsa Bishop Kelley's was second, five strokes back, with a 216 (69-72-75).

Bishop Kelley claimed the team title with a 928. Duncan was second at 957 and Guthrie was third at 991.

Chandler's Gwin places 10th,

NRC's Gentry 12th at state

CUSHING – Chandler's Evan Gwin finished 10th and North Rock Creek's Bo Gentry tied for 12th place in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament at the Buffalo Park Golf Course.

Gwin shot an 83 Tuesday after recording back-to-back rounds of 75 and 74 on Monday to finish with a 232.

Gentry registered an 81 Tuesday after rounds of 77 and 75 on Monday for a 233.

Gannon Blankenship, also of Chandler, ended up with a 90 Tuesday after rounds of 87 and 82 on Monday as he posted a three-round score of 259.

The top golfer was Christian Heritage's Drew Goodman, who fired an impressive 66 on Tuesday after rounds of 67 and 66 on Monday for an amazing 199. Goodman outlasted second-place Ryder Cowan, of Oklahoma Christian School, by seven shots. Cowan's three-round scores were 66-72-72 (206).

Christian Heritage took the team crown with an 893. OCS was second at 954.

Seminole's Newton ties

for fourth at 4A state

BLANCHARD – Seminole High School's Carson Newton tied with two others for fourth place in the Class 4A State Golf Championship at the Winter Creek Golf and Country Club.

Newton posted scores of 78 and 72 on Monday and followed that up with a 77 in Tuesday's third and final round for a three-round score of 227. He tied Ada's Mack Weems and Grove's Zach Decker.

Capturing medalist honors was Elk City's Tres Hill, who edged out Cascia Hall's William Sides by one stroke. Hill finished with a 207 (69-67-61) to top the field and Sides ended up with a 208 (68-68-72).

Cascia Hall claimed the team title with a 908. Elk City was second at 927 and Holland Hall was third at 957.