Shawnee swimmer Ogden named to All-State East Team

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee High School senior swimmer Trent Ogden has been named to the All-State East Team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association 2021 All-State Swim Meet and Shawnee's Valarie Colburn will serve as a coach for the East squad.

Ogden earned two individual medals and one relay medal for the Wolves this past season at the Class 6A State Meet. He placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.95 seconds and sixth in the backstroke in 53.70 seconds. Both times were personal bests and established SHS school records.

Ogden is a nominee for Oklahoma City Metro Preps Swimmer of the Year and is an Oklahoman All-City Second Team for the 100 backstroke.

Colburn guided Shawnee's girls to a fourth-place finish at the 6A State Meet and the Wolves to a seventh-place effort on the boys' side. The girls' 200 medley relay team and 200 freestyle relay teams won state championships.

The OCA State Swim Meet is set for July 26 at an undetermined site.