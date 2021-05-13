Three Shawnee baseball standouts make all-district

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Three members of the Shawnee High School baseball team – Krew Taylor, Brylen Janda and Bauer Brittain – were named to the All-District 5A-3 Team for 2021.

Taylor, a senior, was selected as a shortstop while Janda, a senior, and Brittain, a junior, were picked as pitchers.

Four other Wolves – first baseman Koby Mitchell, catcher Creed Muirhead, designated hitter Cade Chamblin and pitcher Dan Campbell – were honorable mention selections.

Taylor batted .419 this past season with one homer, 13 doubles and 23 runs batted in while primarily hitting in the No. 2 spot for Shawnee. He also scored 26 runs while owning .571 slugging and .508 on-base percentages.

“Krew was a four-year starter and a leader on and off the field,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson. “It was really fun to watch him mature. I'm excited to see what he'll do at Cowley County (College in Kansas).”

Taylor will play for the South team in the Oklahoma City Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City.

From the mound, Janda posted a 4-3 record with a 2.19 earned run average. Only 10 of the 19 runs he surrendered were earned this year as he recorded 38 strikeouts.

“Brylen is a tremendous pitcher and the second half of the season he figured things out mentally,” Paxson said. “At the end of the year, he was pitching as well as anyone in the state.”

Like Taylor, Janda will also take his talents to Cowley College next season.

Brittain registered a 3-2 record with a 1.05 ERA as he compiled 59 strikeouts along the way. Brittain, who also played second base, had a team-best .422 batting average with seven triples, 10 doubles, 28 runs batted in and 27 runs scored.

“Bauer had an unbelievable year. Every time we gave him the ball (to pitch), we knew we had a chance to win,” said Paxson. “His attitude and competitiveness on the mound was second to none. We're excited to have him back next year.”

Mitchell homered twice, tripled twice, doubled seven times, knocked in 21 runs and scored 19 times. Muirhead was solid behind the plate with an impressive .991 fielding percentage. Offensively, Muirhead drove home nine runs.

Chamblin batted .308 with a triple, 12 runs batted in and 13 runs scored while serving as a designated hitter and outfielder. From the hill, Campbell had 6-4 record with a 3.74 ERA as he recorded 47 strikeouts.

The Wolves finished the season with a 22-16 record.