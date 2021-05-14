Connors State clips Seminole State, 10-2

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WOODWARD – Connors State produced 13 hits and limited Seminole State to seven in routing the Trojans 10-2 in six innings Thursday in Region II baseball playoff action.

Back-to-back five-run innings (third and fourth) by the Cowboys proved to be big.

Jonathan Pena homered in a 3-for-5 effort for Connors State. Grant Randall and Kaleb Glass were each 2-for-4. Randall doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored once. Glass had one RBI and scored twice.

Peyton McDowall finished 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored and Dawson Estep was 1-for-2, picked up three RBIs and scored once for the Cowboys.

For Seminole State, Keaton Ranallo (1-for-1) and Brock Rodden each picked up one RBI.

Trojan starter Brett Russell was tagged with the loss after working 3 2/3 innings. SSC used four pitchers in the game.

Aaron Hosak got the pitching victory for Connors State. He allowed just two walks and struck out eight.