Five Bison baseball players honored by GAC

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Five Oklahoma Baptist baseball players were named to the 2021 Great American Conference All-GAC Team on Thursday morning as voted by the league's coaches.

Second baseman Hector Ruvalcaba, third baseman Kaimana Bartolome, pitcher Jake Lipetzky, and outfielder Walker Keller earned a spot on the second team while catcher Ramon Enriquez was selected to the honorable mention team.

Ruvalcaba, a redshirt junior from Tulare, Calif. had a breakout season for the Bison. He finished with a batting average of .403 and 14 home runs both of which are a team best. He also was honored at the annual Bison Sport Awards with the male breakout athlete of the year.

Bartolome, a senior from Haleiwa, Hawaii, returned to Bison Hill after the 2020 season was cut short. He finished the regular season with a .377 average and 36 RBIs. Bartolome had a career day back on Feb. 27, going 4-for-5 while posting eight RBIs and two home runs.

Lipetzky, a senior from Brownston, Mich., finished the regular season with a 4-2 record. He had a season high 12 strikeouts against East Central back on March, 13. Lipetzky finished with 82 strikeouts which was third in the GAC.

Keller, a junior from Murrieta, Calif. caught fire in the final 10 games of the regular season. During this time frame, he posted seven of his 11 home runs and had a season high .390 batting average.

Enriquez, a senior from San Bruno, Calif. is finishing his final season on Bison hill and has led the team in doubles with 15. He added 37 RBIs to bring his career total to 127.

In his second season as head coach of the Bison Chris Cox has led the Bison to its third GAC tournament.