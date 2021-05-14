Gladness fires three-hit shutout for Seminole State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MUSKOGEE – Shakyrah Gladness fired a three-hit shutout, struck out seven and allowed no walks as the Seminole State College Trojans shut out Arkansas-Rich Mountain 8-0 in five innings Thursday in Region II softball playoff action.

Seminole State, 40-3, pounded out 14 hits with Bobbi Leitha leading the way with a 3-for-4 performance with one RBI and a run scored.

Cydeny DeLeon and Shea Moreno each finished 2-for-3. DeLeone hit a double, drove in two runs and scored once. Moreno also scored a pair of runs. Taylor Rowley ended up 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.

Kennedy Holderread, who was 1-for-3, knocked in two runs and Delanie Manning, who was also 1-for-3, drove home one run. Gladness also scored twice and drew a walk in going 1-for-2.

SSC jumped on UA Rich Mountain with three first-inning runs, added two more scores in the third and closed the game with a three-run fifth to end the game on the run rule.