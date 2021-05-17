Bison softball team eliminated by Harding

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – The sixth-seeded Oklahoma Baptist softball team could not overcome a five-run first inning as the Bison fell to the No. 2 seeded Harding Bisons Friday by a score of 8-2 in the quarterfinals of the GAC Tournament.

It was a nightmare start for the Bison in their first ever appearance in the GAC Tournament as Harding exploded for five runs in the bottom of the first inning on six hits while taking advantage of two OBU errors to take a 5-0 advantage. Aspen Younce struggled early in her start which brought on Kayleigh Jones in relief.

Jones kept Harding in check, pitching 5.1 innings of work to go with seven strikeouts while allowing three runs on five hits.

The Bison got two back in the fifth inning off a RBI single from Cheyenne Demaree while Shelby Savage added a second run on after a throw down to second base on a steal attempt from Avery Baxter, cutting the game to 5-2.

However, Harding scored three more runs in the sixth to seal the deal and take the 8-2 victory.

Anderson finished 3-for-4 on the day while Demaree was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Asia Henry and Kylie Kawamura each added a hit on the day.

The Bison finish the season with a 21-20 overall record and a GAC Tournament appearance under third-year head coach Sam Maples.