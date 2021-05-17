Eastern Oklahoma State trips Seminole State for Region II title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WOODWARD – Eastern Oklahoma State College overcame a 3-1 deficit and cruised to an 8-4 victory over Seminole State and a Region II baseball championship on Saturday at Fuller Ballpark.

Cole Broughton cranked out a pair of home runs and Mac McCroskey went deep once as the Mountaineers, trailing 3-1, tallied a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning and took control with a four-run fifth.

Broughton and Nick Wimmers each finished 3-for-4 from the plate as Broughton drove home three runs while Wimmers had one RBI and scored twice.

For Seminole State, Cole Plowman had a solo-homer and Brock Rodden finished 3-for-4 with a double, scored twice and walked once. Tayten Tredaway also knocked in a pair of runs.

Starting pitcher Caden Favors was charged with the loss after allowing five earned runs off three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over the first four-plus innings.

David Sandlin got the win for the Mountaineers.

Seminole State 11, Connors State 7 (Saturday)

Ty Van Meter, Caden Green and Rodden each clubbed a home run as the Trojans doubled up Connors State's hit total at 16-8.

Rodden went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, two runs batted in and three runs scored and Carter LaValley finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk.

Green had a 2-for-4 performance with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Van Meter was 2-for-5 with the homer, double, three RBIs and a run scored and Keaton Ranallo ended up 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

C.J. Briley started on the mound and worked 4 2/3 innings and Sean Horstman finished up the final 4 1/3 innings. Horstman allowed just one earned run off three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Seminole State 8, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 3 (Friday, Game 2)

Green was 4-for-5 from the plate while Tredaway and Plowman each homered for the victorious Trojans.

Green, who hit a triple in the contest, knocked in two runs and scored once. Tredaway ended up 2-for-5 with the homer and three runs batted in.

Starter Seth Stacey pitched six of the nine innings for the win as he struck out six and walked only one. Only one of the two runs scored off Stacey was earned.

Brandon Gomez and Owen Loesch made relief appearances for Seminole State.

Each team compiled 10 hits.

Seminole State 10, Rose State 7 (Friday, Game 1)

LaValley, Tredaway and Plowman collected 3-for-4 performances from the plate as the Trojans pounded out 14 hits.

LaValley tripled, knocked in two runs, scored twice and drew a walk. Tredaway ended up with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Plowman doubled once, scored twice and had a walk.

Green went 3-for-5 with a double and scored a pair of runs. Cody Akers (1-for-3) and Van Meter each drove in a run.

Hoss Brewer tossed the first five innings for the victory as he allowed two hits and four walks while striking out six. The lone run he surrendered was earned.

Jase Farmer and Hortsman came on in relief as Horstman recorded a strikeout to register the save.