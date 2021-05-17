Former Shawnee star Eli Davis fires no-hitter for Jayhawks

Kansas Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A seven-inning, no-hitter by former Shawnee High School star Eli Davis aided the Kansas Jayhawks in their rout of Kansas State, 10-0, in the second game of a Big 12 doubleheader on Friday.

Davis’ no-hitter is the first since Shaeffer Hall completed the feat in nine innings against Air Force Feb. 20, 2009. The no-hitter is the six individual pitching performance in program history and eighth overall.

Davis is the first pitcher in program history to toss a no-hitter against a Big 12 foe and the first Kansas pitcher to complete the task at Hoglund Ballpark.

Davis got the starting nod for Kansas and dominated the Wildcats through all seven innings. The lefty surrendered no hits or runs, while striking out four to only two walks.

While at Shawnee High School, Davis was part of back-to-back state championship teams under head coach Todd Boyer.

As a junior at SHS, he went 9-1 in 75 innings pitched as a junior as he recorded 112 strikeouts while owning a 0.65 earned run average.

Davis was 2016 Big All-City Player of the Year and was named to the Oklahoma All-State Team.