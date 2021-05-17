OBU tops Harding in GAC Baseball Tourney

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The last time the Oklahoma Baptist baseball team met Harding in the Great American Conference Tournament, the Bison cruised to a 12-3 win in the 2019 championship game.

In this game it was all but smooth sailing as Harding gave OBU all it had, but fortunately for the Bison they held on and took a 7-6 victory in Friday's tournament quarterfinal at Bobby Cox Field at Ford Park.

OBU jumped out to an early 4-0 lead off a Colin Prince sacrifice RBI and a Kade Self three-run home run. Harding clawed its way back in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring three runs to cut the Bison lead back down to 4-3. In the bottom of the fifth, Cliff Pradd answered back with his 14th home run of the season and extended the lead to two.

After quiet sixth and seventh innings, Harding tied the game up in the top of the eighth with a Harrison Heffley home run.

OBU was able to answer back in the bottom of the eighth with two runs. Ramon Enriquez broke the 5-5 tie with the third home run of the game for OBU before Eric Carlson walked in the seventh and final run for the Bison.

Harding added a sixth run to its tally. OBU pitcher Tyler Frank was able to keep his composure and recorded a strikepit to end the game.

OBU was scheduled to face Henderson State in the GAC semifinal round on Monday in Arkadelphia, Ark.