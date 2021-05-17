Seminole State captures Region II softball crown

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MUSKOGEE – The Seminole State College Trojans needed a three-game sweep Sunday to earn a Region II championship and accomplished the feat.

After dropping a 15-5 decision to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday, Seminole State battled back to eliminate Northern Oklahoma College 8-2 in a Sunday morning contest before knocking off NEO twice, 11-3 and 13-3, to earn the title.

The Trojans improved to 44-4 on the season.

Seminole State 13, NEO 3 (Finals, Sunday)

Julie Kennedy's two-run double to center in the bottom of the first inning broke a 3-all deadlock as the Trojans cruised to the Region II title Sunday afternoon in 4 ½ innings.

Kennedy, who was 2-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in, earned the pitching victory as well in relief. She relieved starter Shakyrah Gladness and allowed no runs on just one hit and one walk while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings.

Seminole State, which compiled 10 hits in the game, also received 2-for-2 performances from Shae Moreno, Kennedy Holderread and Maebree Robertson. Moreno doubled once, knocked in two runs and scored three times. Holderread had one RBI and scored twice and Robertson scored three runs.

Also contributing to the Trojan attack was Bobbi Leitha (1-for-3) who knocked in two runs and Taylor Rowley (1-for-2) who drove in one.

Seminole State 11, NEO 3 (Sunday)

Prague product Beth Denney went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in while Holderread doubled as the Trojans stayed alive with an 11-3 win over NEO.

Holderread, with her home run, finished 2-for-3 with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bobbi Leitha also went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk as Seminole State compiled 12 hits.

Gladness pitched the first six innings for the win as she surrendered the three earned runs off eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Dale product Delanie Manning pitched the seventh and allowed no runs and no hits while recording a strikeout.

Seminole State 8, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 2 (Sunday)

Moreno homered in a 4-for-4 effort from the plate and Kennedy pitched a five-hitter as the Trojans ousted the Mavericks Sunday morning.

Moreno, who hit a solo-homer in the fifth, also doubled, drove home three runs and scored twice.

Kennedy struck out three and walked just one in pitching all seven innings. Both NOC-Tonkawa runs were unearned.

Cydeny DeLeon and Holderread were each 3-for-4 from the plate. DeLeon knocked in two runs and Holderread doubled twice, picked up one RBI and scored once.

Krosby Clinton (2-for-3 with a double) and Robertson (2-for-4 with a double) also contributed to Seminole State's 17-hit attack.

NEO 15, Seminole State 5 (Saturday)

A home run apiece from Evy Auld and Taylor Rowsey wasn't enough as the Trojans dropped the 10-run decision in five innings.

The Lady Norse held a 14-10 hitting advantage.

Manning, Moreno and Leitha collected two hits each for Seminole State. Auld drove home three of the five Trojan runs while Moreno and Rowley had the one RBI each.

Kennedy took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Auld.

Seminole State 4, Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 3 (Friday)

Moreno's walk-off single to left won it for the Trojans in the bottom of the seventh.

Earlier in the inning, Robertson's two-out solo-blast tied the game at 3-3.

Seminole State took a 2-0 lead in the first off Holderread's two-run homer which scored Rowley.

Auld tossed all seven innings for the victory as she gave up only three hits. Only one of the Maverick runs was earned.

Moreno and Lietha each finished 2-for-4 from the plate.