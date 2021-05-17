Shawnee boys compete at state tennis tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team had a rough go at it and some tough draws in competing in the Class 5A State Tennis Tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

The Wolves won just two matches on the weekend, one by Will Stewart at No. 2 singles and the other from the No. 2 doubles combination of Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner.

“I am incredibly proud of these boys! They worked hard, never quit and showed amazing sportsmanship,” said Shawnee head coach Dacia Jordan. “I would not trade this team for any other team at the state tournament.”

The top seed at No. 2 singles, Crossings Christian's Hunter Demunbrun defeated Stewart Friday in the opening round, 6-0, 6-0. Stewart bounced back to down Tahlequah's Bryce Miggletto, 4-6, 6-0, 6-0. Heritage Hall's Duke Brim then upended Stewart 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

At No. 2 doubles, Lawton Eisenhower's Bear and Eschler edged Chandler and Miner by a 7-5, 7-6 count in the first round Friday. However, Chandler and Miner rebounded to beat Skiatook's Gaddy and Kennedy, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. Duncan's Link and Reyes then eliminated Chandler and Reyes after claiming a 6-3, 6-1 decision.

Like Stewart, Shawnee's Aidan Green faced the top seed of Daniel Haley, of Crossings Christian, in the first round of No. 1 singles. Haley knocked off Grein 6-0, 6-0. Then Heritage Hall's Armando Rosell ousted Grein by a 6-1, 6-2 score.

At No. 1 doubles, Carl Albert's Cervantes and Steward earned a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Shawnee's Payton Greenwood and Dymire James in the first round. Pryor's Fultz and Kegley eliminated Greenwood and James by a 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 count.