Shawnee's Kailey Henry captures state title in 800-meter run

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARDMORE – Kailey Henry won the state championship in the 800-meter run and took fourth in the 300 hurdles to highlight Shawnee High School's efforts in the Class 5A State Meet Saturday at Ardmore High School.

Henry clocked in at 2:22.59 to top the field in the 800 and she posted a time of 47.67 in the 300 hurdles.

Kyndal Jenkins claimed third place for the Lady Wolves in the shot put with a heave of 36-02.00.

Also in the girls' 200-meter dash for Shawnee, Mirakle Bradshaw finished seventh in 27.62 seconds.

On the boys' side, the Wolves' had a pair of third-place finishes from two of their relay teams.

Shawnee's 4x100 relay team of Zane Christopher, Bryson Yates, Ray McGirt and Demetress Beavers clocked in at 43.12 seconds for third while the 4x400 combo of Yates, Fabian Pineda, Beavers and Andrew Shepard finished in 3:32.87 for third.

Another of the Wolves' relay teams – the 4x200 – covered the distance in 1:31.25 for fourth place.

Isaiah Willis also finished fourth in the 400-meter run with a time of 50.64 seconds.

Shepard added a sixth-place effort in the boys' 800 run after clocking in at 2:01.92.

Pineda had an eighth-place finish in the boys' 400 hurdles with a time of 43.55 seconds.