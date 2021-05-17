Stevens captures first Grand Casino Golf Open

Information courtesy of APT Tour

The All Pro Tour made a stop in Shawnee last weekend as the four-day, four-round Grand Casino Open was conducted at the Shawnee Country Club.

Sam Stevens, of Fort Worth, Texas, got back in the winner circle after three wins in 2020. Stevens did not need to do a lot to maintain the lead throughout Saturday's final round, only shooting one-under on the front side, but still held a two-shot lead heading into the back nine.

Trouble occurred for Stevens on 14 after finding the fairway bunker. His second shot hit a tree and landed 60 yards short of the green. Stevens was able to salvage a bogey which would prove to be the difference down the stretch.

A late charge came in from Stevens’ old Oklahoma State teammate and Edmond's Hayden Wood, who eagled 13 to pull within one shot. The Stevens bogey on 14 gave Wood a share of the lead but Wood was not able to birdie any of the final three holes to take the lead.

Stevens went into 17 still tied and hit a beautiful wedge to 4 feet of the hole and made the birdie putt to have a one-shot lead heading into the final hole. Stevens, who got green side in two on the par 5 18th, would chip on and two-putt for his first victory of the year to became the first ever Grand Casino Open Champion.

The head professional at the Shawnee Country Club is Tony Bowler. Tournament director was Gordana Rowell. Volunteer chair was Richard Finley and the course superintendent is Luke Sturgel. The APT will head to Fort Smith, Arkansas for the United Way Charity Classic, May 19-22 at Hardscrabble Country Club.