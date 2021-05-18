Asher's McDonald, Hamilton help East to victory

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA – Asher High School's Mike McDonald and Tahlan Hamilton played pivotal roles in the East squad's 78-72 victory over the West Monday night in the 47th Annual Ada News All-Star Basketball Classic at Ada High School.

McDonald drained 4-of-9 shots from the floor, including three 3-point baskets, to finish with 11 points as he also grabbed five rebounds.

Hamilton had a 3-for-5 shooting effort with a pair of treys as he ended up with eight points.

The East squad received a team-high 16 points from Ada's David Johnson, the game's most valuable player. Allen's Gage Holder followed with 15 points and Chad Milne, also of Allen, tacked on 10.

Stratford's Caleb Miller tallied all 19 of his game-leading points in the second half, including 14 of his team's 16 third-quarter points for the West team. Stonewall's Clayton Findley tossed in 14 points in a losing effort.