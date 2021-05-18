Bison hammered by Henderson State in GAC Tourney semifinals

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – It was tough sledding from the start for the Oklahoma Baptist baseball team Monday as it dropped a 16-1 decision to Henderson State in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament.

The Bison, coming off a thrilling 7-6 quarterfinal win over Harding Friday, saw the Reddies take an early 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

First baseman Eric Carlson got OBU on the board with a solo home run to center field. Unfortunately for the Bison, the Reddies' pitching made the appropriate adjustments and locked down OBU for the rest of the game.

The GAC also released its annual Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athlete Awards, and three Bison were named distinguished athletes. These players are Caleb Bly, Tyler Frank, and Sam Webb. To be considered a distinguished Scholar Athlete, a student must have a 3.70 GPA with over 70 hours of completed course work.

The Bison will wait to see if they earn a spot in the central regional, with the selection show set to take place on Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m.