Shawnee's Kailey Henry signs with OBU track program

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee High School senior Kailey Henry, fresh off a state championship in the 800-meter run at the Class 5A Girls' State Track Meet, signed a letter-of-intent to run track and cross country at Oklahoma Baptist University next year. Henry won the 800 last Saturday with a time of 2:22.59. She also took fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.67 seconds. Henry was also a member of Shawnee's state qualifying girls' basketball team in which she averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.