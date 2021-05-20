SPORTS

Shawnee's Kailey Henry signs with OBU track program

Brian Johnson
Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK
Seated with Kailey Henry (second from left) are personal coach Trevor Mastin (far left), Kailey's father Ross Henry and Shawnee assistant track coach Leah Molter. Standing is Shawnee girls' head track coach Sara Branson.

Shawnee High School senior Kailey Henry, fresh off a state championship in the 800-meter run at the Class 5A Girls' State Track Meet, signed a letter-of-intent to run track and cross country at Oklahoma Baptist University next year. Henry won the 800 last Saturday with a time of 2:22.59. She also took fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.67 seconds. Henry was also a member of Shawnee's state qualifying girls' basketball team in which she averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.