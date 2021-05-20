Shawnee's Krew Taylor excels in all-star baseball game

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee High School's Krew Taylor went 1-for-2 from the plate, walked once and stole a base in the South team's 7-6 loss to the North Wednesday in the Oklahoma City Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Dolese Park.

Taylor had the first hit of the game and lined out in his other at-bat.

“Krew made two great plays at shortstop and showed well against some of the best pitchers in the state,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson, who also served as a South coach.

Taylor batted .419 this past season with one home run, 13 doubles and 23 runs batted in while hitting in the No. 2 spot for the Wolves. He also scored 26 runs, owned a .571 slugging percentage and had a .508 on-base percentage.

Taylor will play collegiately at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan. next season.