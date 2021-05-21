OBU soccer coaching staff honored

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches Association named the Oklahoma Baptist women's soccer coaching staff of Mike White, Jeremy Hymel, and Jen Goethe the 2021 Spring Central Region Staff of the Year.

OBU completed a 7-2-2 record in the spring of 2021, going undefeated for the third time in four years in regular season conference play. The Bison concluded their season with a fourth straight appearance in the Great American Conference championship game.

White, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, has been the head coach of the OBU women's soccer program since 2010 and has overseen nine winning seasons and coached four All-Americans. Under his leadership the Bison have risen to become one of the GAC's top teams, leading his team to a 44-16-6 conference record over the past six years.

In 2018 he led the Bison to become the first team to go undefeated in conference play, including the GAC Tournament, and captured the team's first conference championship since making the transition to NCAA Division II.

Hymel, a native of Oklahoma City, joined the OBU staff in 2013. He has been an integral part of the team's success having primary responsibility for training the goalkeepers and organizing the team's defense. During his time on Bison Hill, the defense has posted 53 shutouts (average of 6.6 per season), and earned back-to-back conference defender and a goalkeeper of the year honors.

Goethe, a native of Tecumseh, joined the Bison as a player in 2015. While playing she earned many accolades including 2017 and 2018 GAC Defensive Player of the Year, 2017 and 2018 All-GAC First Team, 2017 D2CCA All-Region First Team and 2017 Scholar All-American. She was a graduate assistant at Dallas Baptist University in the fall of 2019 before returning to Bison Hill in the spring of 2020 as an assistant.