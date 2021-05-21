Shawnee's Fritz, Chandler's Gwin to play in all-state golf event

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Shawnee High School's Gus Fritz and Chandler's Evan Gwinn were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State East Golf Team for 2021.

The pair will represent the 12-member East team and play in the OCA All-State Golf event on July 26 at the Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.

Fritz, coached by Doug Wells, took third place in the Class 5A State Golf Tournament, May 10-11, at the Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa. Fritz fired round-by-round scores of 72-75-76 for a 223.

Gwin, coached by Alex Reed, finished 10th in the Class 3A State Golf Tournament, May 10-11, at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing. Gwin posted scores of 75-74-83 for a 232.