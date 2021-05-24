Herring, Bingham play for Shockers in Norman Regional

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NORMAN – The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners ended the season for two former local softball standouts Neleigh Herring and Caitlin Bingham, playing for the Wichita State Shockers.

Herring, of Chandler, and Bingham, of Tecumseh, had solid efforts for Wichita State in the NCAA Norman Regional at OU's Marita Hynes Field.

Herring, a first baseman for the Shockers, batted .357 in the four-game regional as she homered once, drove in four runs and scored three times.

Herring picked up one RBI in Wichita State's 9-7 regional opening win over Texas A&M on Friday as she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

After falling to Oklahoma 7-5 in the winners' bracket Saturday, the Herring-Bingham tandem played a key role in the Shockers' bounce-back 9-6 win over Texas A&M in an elimination game later in the day. Herring went 4-for-4 from the plate with a double, one RBI and a run scored against the Aggies. Bingham (10-3) got the pitching victory as she worked five innings and allowed the five earned runs off seven hits with three strikeouts and survived five walks.

In the regional finale against the Sooners, Herring hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning as she finished 1-for-3 with the two RBIs and two runs scored before Oklahoma rolled to a 24-7 thumping. Bingham made a two-inning relief appearance in the game.